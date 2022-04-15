SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was business as usual for the #2 ranked Le Moyne men’s lacrosse team on Friday afternoon. The Dolphins raced out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back, cruising past American International 15-4.

11 different players scored in the win for the Dolphins. West Genesee alum John Bergan, Colin Sypek and Carter Collins all had three points for Le Moyne.

The ‘Phins have now won 23 straight Northeast Ten Conference games. Le Moyne improves to 11-1. The Dolphins are back in action Wednesday at the College of Saint Rose.