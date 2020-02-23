2 Le Moyne tops #9 Mercy College in top ten showdown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student midfielder Nick Cunningham (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee/Loyola) knocked in a loose ball with 3:22 left for the game-winning goal as the second-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat ninth-ranked Mercy College, 12-11, on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

Le Moyne (2-0), which split a pair of games with the Mavericks last year, returns to action on Saturday for its Northeast-10 Conference opener at Bentley University at 11:00 a.m.