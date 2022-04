SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Le Moyne men’s lacrosse team topped Assumption at home Saturday 11-7. The ‘Phins improve to 9-1 on the season.

This game was tied at four at the break. Le Moyne turned on the heat in the third quarter outscoring the Greyhounds 7-3.

Zach Pierce scored all four of his goals in the second half.

Le Moyne will hit the road to face Bentley on Tuesday.