$2 million winner-take-all basketball tournament returns to Syracuse this summer

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a $2 million, 64-team, winner-take-all summer event, will return to Syracuse for regional games, according to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. Games will be played at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena on July 31, August 1 and August 2.

Boeheim’s Army, a team comprised primarily of former Syracuse players, will be back for their sixth season in The Basketball Tournament. They were eliminated in the “Sweet 16” as a one seed last year.

“The Basketball Tournament has been a wonderful experience for our fans and former players. Its ability to connect several generations of Syracuse basketball alumni is part of what makes TBT so special and unique. TBT is something I look forward to every year and support 100 percent. It will be great to see all of our loyal fans coming out to support our guys,” Jim Boeheim, Syracuse University men’s basketball coach, said.

Syracuse University men’s basketball alumnus and Boeheim’s Army guard Eric Devendorf said, “I’m excited for TBT to come back to Syracuse! I always love playing in front of the home fans and love being able to bring that excitement to the city in the summer. The support the fans give is unmatched! I am looking forward to getting after it with my brothers again in front of our Orange Family.”

All TBT games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

