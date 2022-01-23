25 Oswego State tops Cortland for 12th straight win

CORTLAND, N.Y. (OSWEGO ST. ATHLETICS) –

The Oswego State men’s basketball team overcame a second-half deficit with five players scoring in double figures to extend their win streak to 12 games in a 72-64 win over Cortland on the road. Senior Brendan Mulson led the Lakers with 14 points.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Oswego 72, Cortland 64

Location: Whitney T. Corey ’43 Gymnasium, Cortland, N.Y.

Records: Oswego 15-1 (9-0 SUNYAC), Cortland 7-8 (3-5 SUNYAC)



HOW IT HAPPENED

The game began like so many other Laker contests this year with Oswego building a double-digit lead in the first half action.

Junior Devin Green had eight points and Mulson seven as Oswego led 21-11 with 9:15 to go in the first half.

A 10-2 Red Dragon run over the next four minutes helped close the gap back to a single score and Oswego ended up leading 34-29 at the break.

Cortland began the second half on a 15-8 run to grab a 44-42 lead with 15 minutes left to play.

Freshman Ahkee Anderson scored seven to help Oswego push the lead back to five and the teams would trade baskets for the remained of the game.

Sophomore Jeremiah Sparks hit a big three late in the contest to extend the Laker lead out to nine with four minutes to play.

Sparks finished with 13, Green had 12, and Anderson scored 11.

Senior Christian Simmons notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Oswego finished with a 50-37 edge in rebounding while Cortland’s Austin Grunder ended with a game-high 26 points to keep the Red Dragons in contention throughout.



WHAT’S NEXT

The Lakers head over to Geneseo for the 7:30 p.m. rematch with the Knights. Oswego defeated Geneseo this past Tuesday in Ziel by an 88-63 score.