SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (7-2-0, 0-1-0) battled #3 Duke (6-2-0, 1-0-0) down to the wire before the Blue Devils managed to emerge with a 1-0 triumph on Friday night at the SU Soccer Stadium. The outcome ended the Orange’s six-game winning streak.



Junior Maggie Graham tallied the game’s only goal with 1:44 left on the clock to provide Duke with the victory. Senior Sophie Jones and graduate student Mackenzie Pluck earned assists on the contest winner.



Syracuse and Duke each had opportunities in a close first half. The Orange emerged with five shots, including three by graduate student Chelsea Domond. Duke produced three shot attempts in the opening 45 minutes of play.



The Orange brought a program-record tying six game victory streak into the pairing with Duke.

Syracuse had its largest crowd of the season with 637 on hand at the SU Soccer Stadium.

Six Syracuse competitors played the full 90 minutes — graduate student Jenna Tivnan, sophomores Koby Commandant, Kylen Grant and Emma Klein, and freshmen Grace Gillard and Shea Vanderbosch.

Vanderbosch was handed her first loss of the season after winning her previous six decisions. She made three saves.



The Blue Devils out-shot the Orange, 14-6, and had a 7-1 advantage in corners. Domond led Syracuse with three shot attempts. Sophomore Michelle Cooper led the visitors with six shots in the contest. Duke improved its series record against Syracuse to 7-0-1.



Syracuse hosts #2 North Carolina on Thursday, September 22, at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.