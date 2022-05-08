GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne men’s lacrosse teams quest for conference title number 16 came up short on Saturday, falling to top-seed Adelphi 9-2 in the NE-10 Conference Championship Game.

Adelphi raced out to a four-goal lead, before Devin Andrews scored his 25th goal of the season for the Dolphins. Zach Pierce scored less than a minute later, pulling Le Moyne to within 4-2 at halftime.

The Panthers wouldn’t give up a goal in the second half, outscoring the ‘Phins 5-0.

It’s Adelphi’s 4th conference championship in program history, and first since 2015.

#3 Le Moyne drops to 14-3 on the season. The Dolphins will await their NCAA DII Tournament fate on Sunday.

The NCAA Selection show will take place on Sun. May 8th at 8:00 pm on ncaa.com.