GAINESVILLE, F.L. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse graduate student Emily Hawryschuk scored three goals in No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse 14-10 loss at No. 13 Florida on Wednesday, March 16. The Orange, which trailed by seven after three quarters, cut the deficit to four twice in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Florida scored the first six goals of the game before Hawryschuk recorded an unassisted goal to cut the deficit to 6-1 at the end of the first quarter. The Gators led 8-2 before Sam Swart and Hawryschuk netted back-to-back goals to cut the deficit to 8-4. The teams traded goals before Maggi Hall scored with six seconds left on the clock to give Florida a 10-5 halftime lead.

The Gators extended their lead to 13-6 after three quarters. Hawryschuk again sparked the Orange offense with an unassisted goal at the 12:47 mark of the fourth quarter. Megan Carney and Olivia Adamson followed with back-to-back goals to cut the deficit to four, 13-9, at the 9:26 mark. Florida briefly halted the scoring run, but Natalie Smith found the back of the net to again cut the margin to four at 14-10. Syracuse had several opportunities to further cut into the lead but could get no closer.

OF NOTE

Hawryschuk finished with four points on three goals and an assist. She now has 231 career goals, which leaves her one away from tying Katie Rowan ’09 for third place on Syracuse’s career leader list.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns to ACC play on Saturday, March 19 when it takes on No. 24 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg at 1 p.m.