3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse bounces back with win over #4 Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

A career game from sophomore Emma Tyrrell carried No. 3/3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse to victory against No. 4/4 Boston College by a score of 16-7 on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

“Being able to regroup and make some adjustments makes a huge difference and allowed us to play a much better game than we did on Thursday night,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “We’re super happy with the way that we played, and it was a great opportunity to show that we can make adjustments and that we’re better than what we showed on Thursday. I’m happy with the effort from top to bottom.”

Tyrrell took charge on the offensive end with career highs in both points (7) and goals (6). Emma Ward tallied a hat trick while Meaghan Tyrrell and Sierra Cockerille each tallied a pair of scores. Sam Swart and Meghan Tyrrell tied for the team-lead with two assists. ‘Cuse keeper Asa Goldstock stopped nine shots, her most saves in a game since stopping 11 against Notre Dame this season on March 14.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cara Urbank unleashed a shot past Goldstock to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead just 54 seconds into the contest, but the Orange offense answered back in a big way. Over the ensuing 15:39, Syracuse (12-2, 8-2) scorched through the Boston College defense for eight unanswered goals, three of which came from Emma Tyrrell, to take a commanding 8-1 lead with 13:27 to play in the opening stanza.

A pair of BC goals were answered by tallies from Maddy Baxter and Meaghan Tyrrell to keep the margin at seven with one minute to play in the period, but Belle Smith scored for the Eagles with 17 seconds remaining to cut the Orange advantage to six, 10-4, at the half.

Jenn Medjid found the back of the net for BC to open the second half scoring. However, the Syracuse attack answered with a pair of goals from Emma Tyrrell and a strike from Cockerille in the span of a minute to take a 13-5 lead with 24:25 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles (12-2, 8-2) scored two-straight goals over a 10-minute stretch to trail 13-7 with 19:11 to play, but the Orange defense held the visitors scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Ward, Meghan Tyrrell, and Emma Tyrrell scored the last three goals down the stretch to seal the 16-7 victory for Syracuse.

OF NOTE

Syracuse ends ACC play with an 8-2 conference record and a .800-win percentage, its highest ACC win percentage in a full season since 2014 (6-1, .857), when it joined the conference.

The nine-goal win is the Orange’s largest against the Eagles since securing an 18-8 victory against BC in the Dome on February 11, 2017.

The ‘Cuse only trailed for 2:50 of the contest after surrendering the game’s first goal.

The Orange bested the Eagles in shots on goal (21-16), ground balls (15-10), and caused turnovers (7-2).

Syracuse limited Boston College to its lowest goal total this season and held Eagles’ leading scorer Charlotte North to no points in the contest.

Ella Simkins and Sam Swart tied for the team-lead with four ground balls. Swart set a career high while Simkins matched a career standard set six times previously.

UP NEXT

Syracuse will compete in the 2021 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Chapel Hill, North Carolina from April 28-May 2.