3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse drops heartbreaker to #4 Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

A woman-up goal from Jenn Medjid with just more than a minute remaining pushed No. 4/4 Boston College past No. 3/3 Syracuse by a score of 14-13 on Thursday night in the Carrier Dome. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Syracuse.

With the score tied at 13 and 2:33 left in the contest, a yellow card on Ella Simkins gave the Eagles an opportunity to pull ahead with a woman advantage. Nearing a minute remaining, Caitlynn Mossman passed to a cutting Medjid, who fired a shot past ‘Cuse keeper Asa Goldstock to give BC the lead. Syracuse’s last offensive stand was thwarted by Rachel Hall, who turned away a shot from Sierra Cockerille with 37 seconds to play. The Eagles controlled the ball for the remainder of the contest to seal the victory.

“I’m extremely proud of our team to overcome a little bit of adversity,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “When one of our top players goes down in a game, it’s always tough and you need to respond and for the most part, we did. It came right down to the last shot of the game. We had a chance to tie it and we didn’t get it done. The good thing is that we get to play them again in two days. So, we’ll make some adjustments, hopefully win some more draws, and give ourselves a better chance.”

Megan Carney, Sam Swart, and Emma Ward each tallied hat tricks to lead the Orange offense. Emily Ehle dished out a team-best two assists while Swart and Ward tied for the team-lead in points with four apiece.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse (11-2, 7-2 ACC) sped through the Boston College (12-1, 8-1 ACC) defense early on but had its first two shots hit the post to keep from taking an early lead. Mossman opened the game’s scoring with three minutes gone to kick off a 4-0 scoring stretch for the Eagles.

The Orange got on the board with a pair of goals that were separated by just 27 second to cut the BC lead in half, 4-2, with 15:51 to play. The strikes were part of a 5-2 run for the ‘Cuse that came on a trio of tallies from Carney and a pair of goals from Ward to put Syracuse within one, 6-5, with under eight to play in the opening period.

The Eagles outscored the Orange 2-1 over the remainder of the half to take an 8-6 lead to the break.

The SU offense erupted to start the second half, outscoring BC 5-2 over the first 13 minutes of the second stanza. The last goal in the stretch from Emma Tyrrell gave Syracuse its first lead of the game, 11-10, with 17:14 to play.

The ensuing seven minutes saw the Eagles outscore the Orange 3-1 to reclaim the lead, 13-12, with 10:22 to play. Nearly a minute later, Swart found the back of the net to pull the teams even at 13 with 9:22 left on the clock. A defensive stalemate ensued until the 1:04 mark, when Medjid converted a woman-up opportunity that proved decisive, as the Eagles emerged victorious, 14-13.

OF NOTE

The loss is Syracuse’s first in the Carrier Dome since coming up short against Stony Brook, 17-16, on February 10, 2020. The last Dome loss in ACC play also came at the hands of Boston College, then ranked No. 1 in the country, on February 16, 2019 by a score of 14-12.



Megan Carney’s first goal of the night gave her 100 career goals. She leads the Orange with 49 tallies on the season. The junior attack left in the second half with an injury.



Boston College led Syracuse in assists by an 11-5 margin and won the battle in the draw circle, 18-10.

The Orange doubled the Eagles in caused turnovers, 14-7.



Ella Simkins tied her career high with four ground balls. The graduate defender has reached her high mark in five contests, including this season at North Carolina. Simkins also tied her career high in caused turnovers with four on the evening, giving her two-straight games with a quartet of caused turnovers.



Emma Tyrrell tallied a career-high five draw controls, surpassing her previous career standard of four that came against Virginia this season.

UP NEXT

Syracuse squares off against Boston College in a rematch of tonight’s contest on Saturday, April 24 at 12 p.m. at the Carrier Dome. It is Syracuse’s final regular season contest of the season before the ACC Tournament in Chapel Hill next week.