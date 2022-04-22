CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 4 Syracuse’s fourth quarter comeback attempt came up just short in a 15-13 loss at No. 3 Boston College in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament title game. The Orange end the regular season with a 13-4 record, including a 6-2 mark in ACC play.

Boston College (14-2, 6-2) led 12-8 after three quarters and Belle Smith’s goal 35 seconds into the fourth gave the Eagles the largest lead of the game at 13-8. Meaghan Tyrrell sparked Syracuse’s comeback when she scored on a free position. She then assisted on Sam Swart’s goal before netting her fourth of the night off a restart. Emily Hawryschuk capped Syracuse’s scoring run with an unassisted goal at the 9:59 mark to get the Orange within one, 13-12, with 9:59 remaining.

The Eagles responded with back-to-back goals to push the advantage back to three before Hawryschuk scored her fourth of the night to cut the deficit to two with 2:10 remaining. The Orange won the ensuing draw and called timeout. A shot by Swart went wide and Boston College was awarded possession and ran out the clock to snap Syracuse’s three-game winning streak.

Four different players scored for the Orange in the first quarter as the score was tied at 4-4 after the first 15 minutes. Syracuse twice led by two, but Boston College tallied the final two goals of the quarter.

Two more Eagles’ goals to open the second quarter gave Boston College a 6-4 lead. The Orange responded with back-to-back goals by Olivia Adamson and Megan Carney to the tie the score for the third time, but Boston College found the back of the net with 2.8 seconds on the clock to take a 7-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Eagles started to pull away in the third quarter. Boston College opened the second half with back-to-back goals to extend the lead to 9-6. Hawryschuk netted her second goal of the day on an assist from Katie Goodale, but two more goals from Boston College pushed the advantage to four. The squads traded goals and entered the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading by four.

Tyrrell scored four goals on four shots and finished with five points. She now has 290 career points and is just 10 points away from becoming the sixth player in program history to reach the 300-point plateau.

Hawryschuk also had four goals, increasing her career point total to 332, which is just three away from tying Christina Dove ’10 for third place on Syracuse’s all-time record list.

Syracuse begins ACC Tournament play on Friday, April 29 at Notre Dame.