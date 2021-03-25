4 Syracuse drops one-goal thriller at #2 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

#4 Syracuse saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night, falling at #2 Duke 15-14.

With the game tied at five in the second, the Blue Devils would score seven straight goals. Syracuse fought back, tying the game at 13 early in the 4th quarter on a Chase Scanlan goal.

SU would take the lead with just over seven minutes to play as Tucker Dordevic scored his 13th goal of the season.

Duke responded by tying the game on the man-up, then with three minutes to play, Michael Sowers netted the game-winner for the Blue Devils.

Sowers led the Blue Devils attack with three goals and three assists. Duke improves to 9-0 for the first time since 2005.

Chase Scanlan continued his goal-scoring tear, tallying four goals against the Blue Devils. Stephen Rehfuss added three goals and three assists.

Syracuse drops to 4-2 on the season. SU returns to action on April 3rd when it hosts #6 Notre Dame.