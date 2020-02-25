4 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team cruises past Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 4/4 Syracuse used a balanced scoring attack and another strong defensive effort in its 21-4 victory against Colgate in women’s lacrosse action in the Carrier Dome on Monday. Eleven different players scored at least one goal for the Orange, which extended their winning streak to four and improved their record to 5-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams traded goals to start the game before sophomore Sierra Cockerille scored an unassisted goal at the 27:34 mark to give Syracuse the lead for good. Cockerille’s goal was the first of five straight for the Orange as they built a 6-1 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Colgate’s (2-1) Courtney Quirk found the back of the net at the 16:58 mark, but Syracuse scored 11 unanswered goals to take an insurmountable lead. The scoring run covered the final 16:23 of the first half and first 7:06 of the second and included three goals from sophomore Megan Carney. The Orange scored four of the final five goals of the game for the 21-4 final.

OF NOTE

Carney led all players with six points on four goals and two assists. Junior Sam Swart posted her second hat trick of the season, and sophomore Meaghan Tyrrell finished with four points on two goals and two assists.

Syracuse’s defense held its opponent to less than five goals for the fourth time in six games. Redshirt junior Kerry Defliese led the way with a season-high three caused turnovers and two ground balls.

ORANGE NEARING CAREER MILESTONES

Seniors Emily Hawryschuk and Asa Goldstock inched closer to career milestones in the victory. Hawryschuk, who leads the nation in points and goals, scored three goals, increasing her career total to 196. In addition, Goldstock recorded three saves in 32 minutes of action, giving her 499 in her career. With her next save, she will become the second goalkeeper in school history with 500 career saves.

UP NEXT

The Orange welcome ninth-ranked and defending national champion Maryland on Friday, Feb. 28 in their final game in the Carrier Dome this season. Syracuse will recognize its senior class in a ceremony prior to the game.