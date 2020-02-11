4 Syracuse women’s lacrosse upended by #10 Stony Brook

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 4/4 Syracuse scored seven of the final eight goals of the game it wasn’t enough in a 17-16 setback to No. 12/10 Stony Brook in women’s lacrosse action in the Carrier Dome on Monday, Feb. 10. The Orange trailed by seven with 10:30 remaining before their scoring run to end the game.

“It was an exciting game,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “We got off to a pretty good start and then had a real letdown in the middle of the game and didn’t stick to our game plan. Unfortunately, we let them outwork us in the middle and take advantage of that and get up on us. I give our team a lot credit for fighting back and not giving up. They dug down and got it to within one. Unfortunately we didn’t get the last draw control and we came up a little short.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams were tied at halftime and traded goals to start the second half for a 9-9 deadlock with 24:29 on the clock. Ally Kennedy broke the tie at the 20:11 mark, sparking Stony Brook (1-0) on a 7-0 scoring run to give the Seawolves a 16-9 advantage with 10:30 remaining.

Senior Emily Hawryschuk scored on an assist from junior Sam Swart at the 9:37 mark and Syracuse’s comeback attempt was on. Both posted unassisted goals before connecting again on Hawryschuk’s fifth goal with 6:59 on the clock to cut the deficit to 16-13.

Kennedy converted on a free-position attempt, but Hawryschuk answered on the other end to again bring the Orange (1-1) within three. Freshman Bianca Chevarie found the back of the net for her first career goal 23 seconds later and redshirt senior Mary Rahal’s free-position goal with 1:08 on the clock cut the deficit to one at 17-16. That was as close as Syracuse could get as Stony Brook won the ensuing draw and ran out the clock for the victory.

ORANGE UP EARLY

With the score tied at 2-2, Hawryschuk scored the first of four straight for Syracuse as it took its largest lead at 6-2 with 9:28 remaining in the first half. Sophomore Sierra Cockerille had two goals and an assist during the run. The Seawolves recorded five of the final six goals of the half to even the score at halftime, 7-7.

OF NOTE

Hawryschuk continues to lead the Orange offense. She finished with six goals and seven points. In two games this season, the Victor, N.Y. native has 15 points on 13 goals and two assists.

Syracuse won the battle in the draw circle for the second consecutive game, winning 21-of-45. Redshirt junior Morgan Widner led the way with eight.

Senior goalkeeper Asa Goldstock made 10 saves and took over sole possession of second place on Syracuse’s all-time saves list with 485. She trails only Liz Hogan, who recorded 660 from 2008-11.

UP NEXT

The Orange return to the Dome for a pair of games next weekend. Syracuse hosts UAlbany on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and Binghamton on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.