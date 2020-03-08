40 years in the making: Weedsport boys take home Section III Class C Championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 1980, the Weedsport boys basketball team are your Section III Class C Champions. Weedsport erased a ten-point halftime deficit, upending defending State Champion Cooperstown 61-52 for the Class C title.

Jake Brown helped to fuel the comeback for the Warriors, scoring a game-high 21 points in the win.

Weedsport moves on the the NYSPHSAA Class C Regional to face Newfield (Section IV Champion) next Saturday at the SRC Arena at 1:45 p.m.