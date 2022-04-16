SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 4th ranked Syracuse women’s lacrosse team shaking off a slow start on Saturday against Louisville. SU would go on to rout the Cardinals 23-13. Due to Monster Jam inside the Dome, Saturday’s game was played at Christian Brothers Academy.

Meaghan Tyrrell helped turned the tide, scoring five goals in the first half. Syracuse led 8-7 after two quarters of action.

SU dominated the third, outscoring Louisville 12 to 3 in the quarter.

Emily Hawryschuk tied for team-high honors with five goals. Olivia Adamson, Jenny Markey, and Savannah Sweitzer all added three goals in the win for Syracuse.

SU improves to 12-3 overall (6-1 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday, back inside the Dome against Albany.