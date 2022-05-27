SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Another busy night across Section III, as eight girls lacrosse teams punch their tickets to the Section Finals. Also, the Section III Class AA baseball championship is now set. Check out the highlights from a half dozen playoff games from Thursday night.

Below are the games that we covered tonight:

Girls Lacrosse

Class A

Baldwinsville – 19

CBA – 6



Liverpool – 9

C-NS – 8 (Overtime)



Class B

F-M – 18

Auburn – 7



Baseball

Class AA

F-M – 8

C-NS – 5



West Genesee – 2

Baldwinsville – 1 (8 innings)

Class B

Cazenovia – 7

South Jefferson – 3