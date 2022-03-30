SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Reagan Bailey scored her career-high sixth goal of the game with 1:11 remaining as the 21st-ranked University of New Haven upset the fifth-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team, 14-13, in Northeast-10 Conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

“Hats off to New Haven for playing a whole 60 minutes today,” said head coach Liz Beville. “Unfortunately, we did not do the same. We will go back to the drawing board tonight and look to play a more passionate and complete game on Saturday against our next NE10 opponent.”

The loss is the first at Ted Grant Field in the regular season since the final game of the 2015 season, snapping a 41-game winning streak. The loss marks just the fourth at home in the regular season in Le Moyne’s 12 years at the Division II level, dropping the Dolphins to 79-4 in the span. Two of the four losses have come to the Chargers (also in 2014), while the other two are against Adelphi (2011 and 2015). Including postseason contests, the Dolphins are now 95-10 at Ted Grant Field since it opened for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins scored the first two goals and held a 4-1 lead after one quarter of play. Junior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) started the scoring at the 11:08 mark with her ninth goal of the season. Graduate student attacker Erin McMullen (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill) doubled the lead with 6:29 remaining with her 21st goal of the campaign.

New Haven scored the game’s final three goals to claim the victory. Acquavita started the run at the 5:20 mark with her 19th goal of the season. Levitt then evened the score at 13 with a free-position goal with 3:45 to play. After the Dolphins turned the ball over on a possession-clock violation with 2:02 left, the Chargers cleared the ball. Bailey then drove from the top of the box to net her sixth goal of the game and 29th of the season with 1:11 remaining.

Le Moyne (5-3, 2-2 NE10), which has three regular season losses for the first time since the 2014 season, returns to action on Saturday at Saint Michael’s College at 12:00 p.m.