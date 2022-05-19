EVANSTON, I.L. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse’s 2022 season came to an end in a 15-4 loss to Northwestern in the quarterfinals of NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament in Evanston, Illinois. The Orange conclude the season with a 15-6 record.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, but Northwestern responded with four straight to take a three-goal advantage. Freshman Olivia Adamson briefly halted the run with her ninth goal of the NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats added two more to take a 6-2 lead after the first quarter.

The No. 4 seed Northwestern (16-4) continued to pull away the remainder of the game and recorded the 15-6 victory.

OF NOTE

Tyrrell’s first goal was the 200th of her career. She becomes the seventh player in program history to reach the 200-goal plateau. Tyrrell posted 78 goals this season, which rank second on Syracuse’s single-season record list, one shy of head coach Kayla Treanor’s record of 79 in 2014.

Junior Kate Mashewske recorded five draw controls, helping the Orange to a 12-7 advantage in the draw circle. Mashewske ends the year with 178, which rank third on the school single-season record list.

Graduate student Emily Hawryschuk ends her career as the Orange’s all-time leading goal scorer with 272. She also posted 341 points, which rank fourth on the ‘Cuse career points list.

Syracuse was making its 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Orange have an all-time record of 23-19 in tournament play, including a 8-3 mark in the quarterfinal round.