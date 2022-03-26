Syracuse, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) – Graduate student attacker Erin McMullen (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill) tallied six points to lead the sixth-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team to a 13-11 victory over 15th-ranked Pace University on Saturday at Ted Grant Field.

“I’m proud of the efforts our team displayed today,” said head coach Liz Beville. “After being on the road the last three games, it was nice to be back at home on Ted Grant Field and come up with a great win over another ranked opponent.”

Pace opened the game’s scoring just under two minutes into the contest as Aleya Corretjer tallied her 20th goal of the season at the 13:04 mark after taking a pass from Kayla Conway.

The Dolphins answered with a pair of goals in a span of 64 seconds to take the lead. McMullen registered her 18th goal of the season with 11:57 left after taking a feed from junior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius). Graduate student midfielder Sydney Meagher (Fairport, N.Y./Fairport) recorded her 13th goal of the campaign with 10:53 to go following a dish from McMullen. The assist marked the 76th of McMullen’s career, which gave her sole possession of seventh on the program’s career assists list, passing Brenna Bauer ’13.

Conway knotted the score for the second and final time with 9:38 left in the opening quarter.

Le Moyne took the lead for good with the next three goals. Senior attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) put the Dolphins in front with 8:40 left with her 25th tally of the year. Addonizio followed at the 6:38 mark with her seventh goal of the season after receiving a pass from sophomore midfielder Reilly Geer (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill). Addonizio capped the spurt with 5:30 to go after taking a feed from McMullen.

The Setters answered back with the final two goals of the quarter. Angelina Porcello got Pace within two with 4:33 remaining and then Sydney Juvelier capped the scoring in the quarter at the 1:39 mark by converting a free-position shot.

After the teams were scoreless over the first half of the second quarter, the Dolphins outscored the Setters, 5-1, to take a 10-5 at halftime. McMullen started the scoring at the 7:32 mark with her 19th goal of the season after hauling in a pass from sophomore attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus). The goal marked the 250th point in McMullen’s career, becoming just the third player in the program’s history to reach the mark.

Conway scored 52 seconds later to net Pace’s final goal of the half.

Senior midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) started a 4-0 run by the Dolphins by converting a free-position shot with 5:49 left in the quarter. Hutchings then netted her seventh goal of the season after taking a pass in an extra-player situation from freshman attacker Grace Detor (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee) with 4:46 to go. McMullen followed with her third goal of the half with 3:07 left off a dish from Addonizio. Hutchings capped the scoring in the half with 1:10 remaining after receiving a pass from Geer.

Pace scored the first two goals of the third quarter to trim its deficit to three. Juvelier netted the first just 39 seconds into the half after collecting a pass from Porcello, who then scored her 17th of the season with 7:47 remaining after taking a dish from Conway.

Hutchings recorded Le Moyne’s only goal of the quarter at the 6:06 mark by converting a free-position shot for her ninth goal of the season.

Nojaim pushed Le Moyne’s lead back to five just 53 seconds into the fourth quarter with an unassisted tally.

After six minutes of scoreless action, the Setters scored three times in 1:46 to get within two. Juvelier posted her 21st goal of the season with 7:52 left off a free-position shot. Just over one minute later, Nikki Mottes converted a free-position shot of her own for her fifth tally of the year. Gigi Genovese capitalized on a free-position attempt to net her third goal of the season with 6:06 to play.

The Dolphins pushed their lead back to three with 4:21 left as Meagher finished off a pass from McMullen for her 14th goal of the season.

Porcello answered back 67 seconds later with her 18th goal of the season, but the Setters would not be able to get off another shot before time expired.

Third-year sophomore goalkeeper Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) registered 10 saves to earn the win between the pipes. Kate Laico made one save against nine goals allowed over 26:53 to take the loss.

Le Moyne (5-2, 2-1 NE10) remains home to host the University of New Haven on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.