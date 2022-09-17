SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Week Two of the high school football season brought us an instant classic in Class AA between C-NS and CBA. That was one of a dozen games feature on NewsChannel 9’s Friday Night Fever. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.

Here’s a look at the high school football scoreboard from Week Two:

Class AA

CBA – 42
C-NS – 41

Baldwinsville – 40
Liverpool – 21

RFA – 21
Henninger – 20

Class A

Corcoran – 35
Carthage – 7

Auburn – 50
Watertown – 8

New Hartford – 20
ESM – 0

Class B

Indian River – 40
Syracuse ITC – 6

Westhill – 27
South Jefferson – 20

Homer – 56
Oneida – 30

Class C

Solvay – 28
Clinton – 13

Skaneateles – 20
Canastota – 12

General Brown – 45
Southern Hills – 0

Class D

Cato-Meridian – 38
Onondaga – 36

Independent

Nottingham – 46
Jamesville-DeWitt – 12

Central Square – 58
Oswego – 0

Mexico – 49
PSLA at Fowler – 40