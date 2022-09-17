SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Week Two of the high school football season brought us an instant classic in Class AA between C-NS and CBA. That was one of a dozen games feature on NewsChannel 9’s Friday Night Fever. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.
Here’s a look at the high school football scoreboard from Week Two:
Class AA
CBA – 42
C-NS – 41
Baldwinsville – 40
Liverpool – 21
RFA – 21
Henninger – 20
Class A
Corcoran – 35
Carthage – 7
Auburn – 50
Watertown – 8
New Hartford – 20
ESM – 0
Class B
Indian River – 40
Syracuse ITC – 6
Westhill – 27
South Jefferson – 20
Homer – 56
Oneida – 30
Class C
Solvay – 28
Clinton – 13
Skaneateles – 20
Canastota – 12
General Brown – 45
Southern Hills – 0
Class D
Cato-Meridian – 38
Onondaga – 36
Independent
Nottingham – 46
Jamesville-DeWitt – 12
Central Square – 58
Oswego – 0
Mexico – 49
PSLA at Fowler – 40