SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Friday Night Fever made its return, as NewsChannel 9 covered 14 games across Section III during Week One of the high school football season. To watch the highlights, click on the video player above.
Here’s a look at the Week One Scoreboard:
Class AA
CBA – 44
Proctor – 6
C-NS – 28
Monroe-Woodbury – 14
Baldwinsville – 55
RFA – 13
Class A
Auburn – 12
ESM – 6 OT
Whitesboro – 28
Corcoran – 13
F-M – 49
Watertown – 0
Class B
Camden – 43
Chittenango – 24
Homer – 16
CVA – 12
Oneida – 26
Syracuse ITC – 24
Westhill – 40
Norwich – 34
South Jefferson – 18
Cortland – 7
Class C
Bishop Ludden – 31
Clinton – 14
Cazenovia – 33
Skaneateles – 10
Canastota – 37
Southern Hills – 6
General Brown – 66
V-V-S – 0
Marcellus – 9
Solvay – 7
Class D
Sandy Creek – 35
Onondaga – 0
8-Man
Frankfort-Schuyler – 30
Weedsport – 26
Independent
Phoenix – 40
Port Byron/Union Springs – 36