SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Friday Night Fever made its return, as NewsChannel 9 covered 14 games across Section III during Week One of the high school football season. To watch the highlights, click on the video player above.

Here’s a look at the Week One Scoreboard:

Class AA

CBA – 44
Proctor – 6

C-NS – 28
Monroe-Woodbury – 14

Baldwinsville – 55
RFA – 13

Class A

Auburn – 12
ESM – 6 OT

Whitesboro – 28
Corcoran – 13

F-M – 49
Watertown – 0

Class B

Camden – 43
Chittenango – 24

Homer – 16
CVA – 12

Oneida – 26
Syracuse ITC – 24

Westhill – 40
Norwich – 34

South Jefferson – 18
Cortland – 7

Class C

Bishop Ludden – 31
Clinton – 14

Cazenovia – 33
Skaneateles – 10

Canastota – 37
Southern Hills – 6

General Brown – 66
V-V-S – 0

Marcellus – 9
Solvay – 7

Class D

Sandy Creek – 35
Onondaga – 0

8-Man

Frankfort-Schuyler – 30
Weedsport – 26

Independent

Phoenix – 40
Port Byron/Union Springs – 36