SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Junior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) tallied five points to lead the ninth-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team to a 17-5 victory over The College of Saint Rose on Wednesday at Ted Grant Field.

“Awesome team win for the Phins today!” said head coach Liz Beville. “It was exciting to see 10 different players record a point and we were able to get everyone on the field.”

The Dolphins jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the opening 3:21 of the game. Senior midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) started the scoring just 34 seconds into the game with her 20th goal of the season. She scored again another 34 seconds later for a 2-0 lead. Just over one minute later, graduate student midfielder Sydney Meagher (Fairport, N.Y./Fairport) netted her 23rd goal of the campaign. Addonizio recorded her first goal of the game with 11:39 remaining in the quarter.

Katy McPeak got the Golden Knights in the scoring column at the 9:23 mark with her ninth goal of the year.

Le Moyne answered with another 4-0 run. Meagher started the streak at the 6:20 mark by finishing off a feed from Addonizio. She then converted a free-position shot for her 25th marker of the season. Senior attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) netted her 45th goal of the campaign from the front of the crease with 3:21 left off a dish from sophomore attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus). Senior defender Taylor Reich (Marietta, N.Y./Marcellus) pushed the lead to 8-1 by scoring her third career goal in transition with 2:32 remaining.

McPeak completed the scoring in the first quarter with 1:01 to go.

The Dolphins scored the only five goals of the second quarter to take a 13-2 lead into the intermission. Addonizio posted the first goal of the period just 65 seconds into the quarter. Meagher then scored unassisted with 10:19 remaining. Redshirt junior midfielder Katelyn Karleski (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Onondaga. C.C.) followed 72 seconds later with her 11th goal of the campaign. Addonizio put the Dolphins up by double digits by converting a free-position shot with 5:21 left. Hutchings ended the scoring in the half with her 21st goal of the year with 3:34 left.

Le Moyne extended its lead with the first two goals of the third quarter. Sophomore midfielder Rhonee Shea Pal (Canastota, N.Y./Bishop Grimes) made it 14-2 with her third goal of the season with 6:35 remaining. Addonizio tallied her 23rd goal of the season with 2:57 to go in the period.

Daria Bock snapped Le Moyne’s run with 1:00 left in the quarter with her 20th goal of the campaign.

The teams alternated goals in the fourth quarter. Payton O’Hara scored for the Golden Knights with 11:41 remaining in the game. Junior Kelly Thomas (Minoa, N.Y./East Syracuse-Minoa) posted her second goal of the year with 8:10 left off a feed from Pal. Ashley Burns answered back with a free-position goal with 5:27 remaining for Saint Rose’s final goal. Sophomore attacker Reilly Geer (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill) wrapped up the game’s scoring with 18 seconds left with her seventh tally of the year.

Third-year sophomore Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) earned her 10th win of the season after making three saves (against two goals) in the first half. Dorothy Gaffney made eight saves in the loss for the Golden Knights.

Le Moyne (10-4, 7-3 NE10), which is ranked third in the initial NCAA East Region rankings, wraps up its home schedule on Saturday at 12:00 against Bentley University.