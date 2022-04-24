SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Sophomore attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) tallied six points to lead the ninth-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team to a 17-7 victory over Bentley University in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

The Dolphins, who clinched a berth in the NE10 Championships, scored the game’s first three goals. Hutchings started the run at the 10:06 mark with an unassisted tally. Junior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) followed with her 24th goal of the season just over two minutes later. Graduate student midfielder Sydney Meagher (Fairport, N.Y./Fairport) made it 3-0 with 4:29 remaining off a pass from senior midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee).

Maeve Johnson got the Falcons on the scoreboard at the 2:15 mark by converting a free-position shot.

Le Moyne tallied the first four goals of the second quarter for a 7-1 advantage. As she did in the first quarter, Hutchings netted the first goal of the second quarter, this time at the 13:32 mark. Junior attacker Kelly Thomas (Minoa, N.Y./East Syracuse-Minoa) followed three minutes later with her third goal of the season after taking a pass from sophomore midfielder Reilly Geer (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill). Sophomore midfielder Rhonee Shea Pal (Canastota, N.Y./Bishop Grimes) tallied her fourth goal of the campaign with 7:56 until halftime. Thomas capped the streak at the 6:40 mark following a feed from Hutchings.

Bentley scored twice in a span of 48 seconds to get within four. Johnson scored with 6:01 remaining and then fed Glenna Gies with 5:13 to go for the final tally of the half.

The Dolphins ran off five straight goals to start the third quarter. For the third straight quarter, Hutchings posted an unassisted tally at the 13:50 mark for the first goal of the stanza. Nojaim netted her 22nd goal of the season 67 seconds later. Hutchings got the Dolphins into double-digits with 9:18 left off a transition pass from senior defender Taylor Reich (Marietta, N.Y./Marcellus). Senior attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) followed 41 seconds later with her 46th tally of the year off a feed from Geer. Redshirt junior midfielder Katelyn Karleski (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Onondaga C.C.) capped the jaunt with her 12th goal of the campaign with 5:33 left.

The Falcons answered with the next two goals. Cara McCarthy finished off a pass from Johnson with 4:40 left for her 25th goal of the year. She then converted a free-position shot in an extra-player situation with 2:51 to go.

Pal pushed Le Moyne’s lead back to eight with an unassisted marker with 59 seconds left.

McCarthy scored her third goal of the quarter with 16 seconds left off another free-position shot.

Courtney Dermody scored just 11 seconds into the fourth quarter to get the Falcons within six after taking a pass from McCarthy, who claimed the opening draw control of the quarter.

Le Moyne tallied the final four goals of the quarter to deliver the final score. Senior attacker Molly Hall (Adams Center, N.Y./South Jefferson) netted her second goal of the season just 51 seconds later. Hutchings found the back of the net for the fifth time in the game with 9:03 to play. Meneilly scored the 47th time this season after collecting a finely-threaded pass from Nojaim with 2:49 remaining. Karleski scored her second goal of the contest 51 seconds later to end the game’s scoring.

Junior goalkeeper Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) made four saves (against three goals) over 44:49 over two stints between the pipes to earn the victory. Maya Rose made five saves (against 13 goals) over 45 minutes in the loss.

Le Moyne (11-4, 8-3 NE10), which honored 10 members in a pregame “Senior Day” ceremony, opens the final week of the regular season at Southern Connecticut State University on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.