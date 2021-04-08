9 Syracuse bounces back with win over in-state rival Albany

Apr 8, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange goalie Drake Porter (33) makes a save against the Albany Great Danes during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team got back on track Thursday night, defeating Albany 13-8.

Stephen Rehfuss scored the two first quarter goals, helping the Orange build a 3-1 lead after one.

SU would push the lead to 8-5 at halftime.

With just over six minutes to play in the third, Tucker Dordevic’s goal put the Orange up by five.

Drake Porter and the SU defense would clamp down in the 4th, not allowing a goal.

Brendan Curry and Chase Scanlan led the Orange offensive attack with three goals each.

Auburn native Alex Burgmaster paced the Great Danes with two goals.

Syracuse Goalie Drake Porter turned aside 12 shots in the win for the Orange.

#9 Syracuse improves to 5-3.

SU returns to action next Saturday against #3 North Carolina inside the Carrier Dome at 3 p.m.