9 Syracuse closes out regular season with win over Robert Morris

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The SU men’s lacrosse players knew the situation coming into their regular season finale against Robert Morris. A win would almost certainly land the Orange in the NCAA tournament while a loss would put the team in jeopardy of missing out on the postseason. With that in mind, Syracuse went out and delivered a 21-14 victory inside the Dome to cap off the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Tied at 3-3 midway through the first, ‘Cuse went on a three-goal run to create some separation. The Orange netted nine goals in the first quarter and led 14-10 at the half.

SU never trailed en route to the seven-goal victory. Freshman Owen Hiltz led the way with seven goals and two assists. Owen Seebold chipped in with five goals and two assists. Tucker Dordevic added three goals to go along with one assist.

Syracuse will learn its fate Sunday night. The Selection Show is scheduled for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.