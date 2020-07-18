A healthy Alex Tuch ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Vegas

VEGAS, N.V. (WSYR-TV) –

On February 13th, Alex Tuch suffered a lower body injury after running into the boards against St. Louis. At the time, it looked like Tuch’s season might be over.

tuch goes HARD into the boards yikes pic.twitter.com/MK7JDXb94W — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 14, 2020

Five months later, the former Baldwinsville star is back on the ice with the Vegas Golden Knights getting ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tuch told NewsChannel 9 on Friday that he’s finally healthy, and the time off allowed him the extra time to heal.

Last Monday, Alex Tuch and Golden Knights opened Training camp. On July 26th, the team will report to their Hub City Edmonton.

Vegas is one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference and will begin round robin play on August 3rd against Dallas.