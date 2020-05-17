A look at the state of athletics at SUNY Cortland during the pandemic

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Every college and university across the nation right now is wondering when their student athletes might be able to return to the playing field. SUNY Cortland is no different. Athletic Director Mike Urtz and his staff have been hard at work, trying to figure out a safe and timely way for sports to return to the university.

“You know we are trying to comfort students and student athletes. At the end of the day it is more about making sure their families and even our staff have jobs and that we are ok going forward,” said Mike Urtz.

Since 2001, six Red Dragon athletic teams have won National Championships. Come this fall though, a return to action is in question.

“It will be an institutional decision because obviously the funding is going to have to come from the college. If the students don’t come back we are not getting our full funding.”

