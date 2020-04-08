Live Now
White House briefing
Alton Robinson turns his focus to the NFL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In three seasons at Syracuse, Alton Robinson became one of the most feared pass rushers in the country.

Robinson grew up in Converse, Texas and was set to go to Texas A&M before trouble struck. During his senior year of high school, Robinson was received two felony robbery charges for stealing his ex-girl friends purse. Since that time, the charges have been dropped, but for Robinson it was a very trying time for him.

“At a young age when a situation like that happens to you, especially when you love the game, and it kind of takes it away; you kind of grow up faster. I didn’t know if I was ever going to play again. Just being very appreciative for every second you have of this game,” said Alton Robinson.

After a year at junior college in Oklahoma, Robinson became a force for Syracuse. In three seasons with the Orange Robinson had 19.5 sacks.

Now, he waits to hear is name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It would definitely mean a lot. I know I would be very excited, but I would also be more excited for my mom. I know she would be proud. That would be a great feeling for me to see that smile on her face,” said Alton Robinson.

