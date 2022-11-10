SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans defeated the Syracuse Crunch by 3-1 on November 9.

Ethan Prow, the Amerks defenseman obtained the lead seven minutes into the first period with a wrist shot from the blue line.

The Crunch evened the score during the final frame of the second period but the Amerks regained their lead when Zach Berzolla tipped the puck past Hugo Alnefelt.

The Amerks secured that victory during the final seconds with an empty-net goal.

Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game series against Rochester.

The Crunch host the Belleville Senators on Friday, November 11.

If you’re interested in a Crunch game you can find tickets at Ticketmaster or you can purchase them in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse.