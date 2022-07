ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WSYR-TV) –

It didn’t take long for Anthony Angello to find a new home in professional hockey. On Thursday, Angello inked a one-year, two-way deal with the St. Louis Blues.

The former F-M product was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014. Angello has been a member of the Pittsburgh organization since 2018.

The 26-year-old forward appeared in 31 NHL games with Pittsburgh. This past season he record 19 points in 44 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.