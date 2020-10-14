Anthony Angello talks about new contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

2020 was a year of first for former F-M star Anthony Angello. On January 31st, 2020, Angello made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins. A few days later, on February 8th, he scored his first NHL goal.

Angello played eight games with the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. On Saturday, he signed a new two-year deal with the Penguins, worth $725,000 per season.

In 2014, Anthony Angello was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 5th round. The 24-year-old spent three season at Cornell before turning pro.

Tuesday, Mario Sacco sat down with Anthony to discuss his new contract, and what it’s like being a professional hockey player from Central, New York. Click on the video player above for the full interview with Anthony Angello.

