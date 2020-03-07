Area teams perfect in the opening round NCAA DIII basketball tournament

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The NCAA Division III basketball tournament got underway Friday, with four area teams winning their opening round games.

On the women’s side, Ithaca College shook off a slow start, defeating New England College 72-54. Cassidy O’Malley led IC, pouring in a game-high 31 points, and adding 11 rebounds. Ithaca will face Williams College in the Round of 32 on Saturday at Ben Light Gymnasium.

The Cortland women picked up a 72-66 win over Western New England in their first round match-up. Former C-NS standout Beth Bonin paced the Red Dragons attack with 31 points. Next up for Cortland will be Tufts on Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Just like the women, the Ithaca College men won their opening round game. IC knocked off Babson College 94-88 in overtime. Skylar Sinon and Riley Thompson combined for 53 points in the Bombers win over the Beavers. Ithaca advances to the Round of 32 to face #1 Swarthmore College on Saturday.

Finally, former CBA alum Stefan Thompson picked up his first NCAA tournament win as a head coach. Thompson’s Hobart Statesmen took down 14th ranked Saint Joseph 78-74. Next up for Hobart in Round Two will be Springfield College.