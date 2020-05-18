Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

At look at COVID-19’s impact on Ithaca College athletics

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Every college and university across the nation right now is wondering when their student athletes might be able to return to the playing field. Ithaca College is no different.

NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco spoke with Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports Susan Bassett about how Ithaca is planning to move forward and potentially return to sports this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected