BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to Baldwinsville or otherwise known as Title Town. The Bees are still abuzz with excitement celebrating not one but two lacrosse state championships.



For the boys, this is their first title in program history.



“Ya know I say Baldwinsvlle lacrosse is the best program around in Section III and I say that humbly,” says head coach Matt Wilcox.

“I was more shocked than anything that our dreams finally came true. It was something that we all have been working for. We all push each other to get better every day. We all knew what we could accomplish and to have it finally pay off is the best feeling in the world,” says senior attackman Jacob Czyz.

The Bees finished the season 19-1 and unbeaten in the SCAC.

“We compete every single day. We were all there for each other when we needed each other, and we all knew how to pick each other up. We knew our tendencies and I think that was a pretty big part in making us state champions,” added Czyz.

As for the lady Bees, it’s been 22 years since they’ve last won a state title. Head coach Megan Tabor knew that this was their year.

” I don’t know how often you have a group with so many offensive threats and they want each other to be successful.”

A team and a program unlike any other, one that will be certainly missed by all.

“We’d just have random conversations about things that have nothing to do with lacrosse just life things and just be so off topic but it was so nice just to get to know them on that extra level and to be so comfortable, I’m going to miss those moments and having them make me laugh all the time.”