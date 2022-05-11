CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – Andrew Kent has always had the need for speed.

“In middle school he was fast and could do a lot of things,” says head coach Mark Evans.

Kent has been running for the Cazenovia varsity track and field team for five years. Evans describes him as the most decorated athlete he’s ever seen.

“He’s been fantastic all the way through. He’s our captain. He owns four school records right now two of which are indoor and two are outdoor and he’s knocking on the 400 record,” says Evans.

Running has taken over his life. He trains almost every day year round.

“I run to improve myself and improve my own goals. That’s what sets it apart from a lot of different sports. There still is a team in track but just being able to work in and out and get the results I want is a big part as to why I do it,” says Andrew Kent.

In the fall, Kent will be taking his talents down the road to SUNY Geneseo.

“The coach talked to me and he has a great team. It reminds me of this team and the chemistry. Everyone is tight and I think that really gravitated me to Geneseo,” says Kent.