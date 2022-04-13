CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Brody Coleman started playing lacrosse in the first grade.



“In 3rd grade I started playing club lacrosse for Orange Crush and ever since then I never stopped playing.”



But what makes Coleman love the game so much?



“It’ a combination of ya know skills, speed, everything.”



The star laxer has been playing for the Varsity Cazenovia lacrosse team for the last five years.



“With his work ethic that is what really set him kinda above the bar. One of the best captains we’ve had in our program and this his second year as captain which is a rarity as well,” says head coach Dave Falge.



“I was always somewhere where I can shoot putting a lot of work in the weight, started lifting weights 7th and 8th grade and never looked back.”



Brody will take his talents to Yale in the fall.



“Best combination of athletics and academics. They are obviously a top college top University in the world and the Lacrosse program I’d say is the best in the country.”