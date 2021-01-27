Athlete of the week: Liverpool’s Griffin Merkling

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Griffin Merkling dove into swimming when he realized nothing else clicked.

“I pretty much dropped indoor soccer and floor hockey and switched to a small swimming club at the YMCA and from there I went to modified and on to varsity.

It was history from there.

“I had an easier time than some of the other kids did.”

Griffin has been a member of the Liverpool varsity swim team his whole high school career. The senior swimmer is currently the number one backstroker in New York.

“It really is all about what you put into it. There still is an external factor but if you have people supporting you, that really helps. It also helps to have people in the lane next to you pushing you the whole year.”

Griffin will take his talents to SUNY Geneseo in the fall.

“It’s a very successful program and I’ve had many conversations with the coach. I feel like I will benefit best there.”

But Griffin will certainly miss everything about what made his high school swimming career so special.

“From walking up in the morning, weight room, late nights, meets, and to diving when the water is cold is just everything about the sport I will miss. It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”