SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee Wildcats had a banner year on the ice. West Genny won the Section III title, advancing to the Division I State Championship game.

A big reason why the Wildcats had success, was the play of senior goalie Dylan De Sena. Dylan helped the Wildcats to a 19-4 record this season.

Congrats to Dylan De Sena, NewsChannel 9’s Byrne Dairy and Deli Athlete of the Week.