SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tyler Campbell is a senior star baseball player for Westhill.



“He did his work over the summer and in the offseason he put a lot of work in and he came back with a really positive mindset and great work ethic,” says head coach Ted Klamm.



That hard work has paid off. Campbell leads Section III in hitting.



“Couldn’t have done it without everybody here. I worked with coach Klamm a lot in the off season and definitely its off season work this year,” says Campbell.



Hitting isnt the only thing Campbell excels at.

“He’s probably our best or second best pitcher. He’s one of our main pitchers so he carries a lot of weight,” says Klamm.



Campbell will be taking his talents down the road to OCC in the fall. The head coach really caught his attention when making his decision.



“I really liked the program and him and it just felt like a good fit.”



Campbell has learned a lot from playing for Westhill but there is one thing that comes to mind that he’ll take with him next year.



“Just the work ethic that I’ve been taught over the years here.”