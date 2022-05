EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Auburn jumped out to a 3-0 after one and never looked back, holding off ESM 10-6 on Saturday night.

Colin Tardif led the way for the Maroons, scoring three goals and adding two assists. Zach Crosby also chipped in five points, with a goal and four assists.

Auburn advances to the Section III Class B semifinals. The Maroons will face top-seed West Genesee on Tuesday at Liverpool High School.