AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Auburn Doubledays opened the 2022 PGCBL season with an 11-1 win over Newark on Friday night at Falcon Park.

Baldwinsville native Chris Auclair shined for the Auburn on the mound. Auclair tossed six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits. He struck out ten to earn the win.

The Doubledays pounded out 11 hits, as Ryan Cesarini led the way with four runs driven in.

Auburn will travel to Utica to take on the Blue Sox on Saturday.