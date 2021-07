GENEVA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Auburn starting pitcher Cameron Sheets gave up just one hit through the first four innings, helping the Doubledays defeat the Geneva Red Wings 11-2 on Monday night.

Logan Matson, Griffin O’Ferrall and Conor Smith each drove in two runs in the win for the Doubledays.

The win improves Auburn to 13-12 overall. The Doubledays are a half-game out of first place in the PGCBL Central Division.