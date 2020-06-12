Auburn Doubledays season delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the start of the Major League Baseball season being delayed, it comes as no surprise that the Auburn Doubledays season is also being delayed indefinitely, due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Auburn Doubledays compete in the New York-Penn League, which issued the following statement on Friday:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn League™ season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball™ affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League™ fans, players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York-Penn League™ All-Star Game has been canceled. New York-Penn League

The Auburn Doubledays, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals, were scheduled to begin their 2020 campaign on June 18 against the Batavia Muckdogs.

The 2020 season could be the last for the Auburn Doubledays, as many minor league baseball teams are in jeopardy of being cut from the Major League affiliates.

Labor disputes between the players and the owners have continued to delay the Major League Baseball season.

