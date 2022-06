SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

There is a new Section III Class A softball champion. On Thursday, New Hartford knocked off defending champion Auburn 6-3 in the Finals.

The Spartans, the four-seed in this years Section III Class A Tournament will move on to the NYSPHSAA Regional round on Saturday at Carrier Park.

Auburn wraps up its season with an 18-5 record.