On a rainy Thursday night, the Auburn girls lacrosse team stayed unbeaten with a 16-9 win at Fulton.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Natalie Calandra-Ryan scored four goals and added three assists for the Maroons. Natalie Long also chipped in four goals in the win for Auburn.

Auburn improves to 12-0. Fulton falls to 11-2 (both losses to Auburn).