Auburn native Tim Locastro makes debut with the New York Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Tim Locastro #33 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the New York Mets in the second inning during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

BRONX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Auburn native Tim Locastro made his first start on Sunday afternoon for the New York Yankees in Game One of their doubleheader against the New York Mets.

Locastro picked up his first RBI with the Yankees, driving in a run on a Sac Fly in the bottom of the second inning.

Congrats on your 1st RBI as a Yankee, @TimmyLo16 👏 pic.twitter.com/oGa2ZMpkEO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2021

The former Ithaca College standout finished the day 0-1 as the Yankees fell to the Mets in Game One 10-5.

In Game Two, Locastro entered in the 6th inning and played left field. He did not get an at-bat as the Yankees spilt the doubleheader with a 4-2 win in Game Two.