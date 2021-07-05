Auburn native Tim Locastro makes debut with the New York Yankees

BRONX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Auburn native Tim Locastro made his first start on Sunday afternoon for the New York Yankees in Game One of their doubleheader against the New York Mets.
Locastro picked up his first RBI with the Yankees, driving in a run on a Sac Fly in the bottom of the second inning.
The former Ithaca College standout finished the day 0-1 as the Yankees fell to the Mets in Game One 10-5.
In Game Two, Locastro entered in the 6th inning and played left field. He did not get an at-bat as the Yankees spilt the doubleheader with a 4-2 win in Game Two.