NEW YORK, NY – JULY 17: Tim Locastro #33 of the New York Yankees grabs his leg after making a catch on a foul out by Alex Verdugo #99 of the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Locastro left the game. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

BRONX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Auburn native Tim Locastro is headed to the IL, after suffering a knee injury on Saturday night. The New York Yankees outfielder made a catch in left field, crashing into the wall in the first inning.

What a catch from T-Lo 👏 pic.twitter.com/LjyAE7fq42 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 18, 2021

Locastro would be pulled from the game after the first inning. After the game, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Locastro tore his ACL.

The former Ithaca Bomber was traded to the Yankees from the Diamondbacks back on July 1st.