Auburn storms back to top CBA

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Auburn Maroons kept their perfect season alive, with a thrilling 20-14 comeback win over CBA on Saturday.
CBA scored the first 14 points of the game.
Auburn scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play on a 34-yard pass from Troy Churney to Zach Galbally.
Eli Benson added 131 yards on the ground for the Maroons in the win over the Brothers.
Auburn improves to 4-0. The Maroons close out the season at F-M on Wednesday. CBA drops to 2-3. The Brothers wrap up the season at Fulton on Friday.