Auburn storms back to top CBA

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Auburn Maroons kept their perfect season alive, with a thrilling 20-14 comeback win over CBA on Saturday.

CBA scored the first 14 points of the game.

Auburn scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play on a 34-yard pass from Troy Churney to Zach Galbally.

Eli Benson added 131 yards on the ground for the Maroons in the win over the Brothers.

Auburn improves to 4-0. The Maroons close out the season at F-M on Wednesday. CBA drops to 2-3. The Brothers wrap up the season at Fulton on Friday.

