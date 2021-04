MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Auburn Maroons football team capped off its first perfect season since 1975, defeating F-M 50-49 in triple overtime on Wednesday night.

Auburn quarterback Troy Churney threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Maroons running back Eli Benson added 146 yards on the ground and three scores.

Auburn finishes the year 5-0. F-M wraps up its season with a record of 2-3.